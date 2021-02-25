No Comments

Chevrolet Makes a TikTok With BRELAND and Silverado Trucks

The rebooted “My Truck” music video

Photo: Chevrolet

On Feb. 19, Chevrolet showed off its latest Silverado models in its TikTok debut. This TikTok serves as a rebooted music video for “My Truck,” a popular song by platinum-selling artist BRELAND.

Everything You Need to Know About the 2021 Silverado: Learn about its features and trims

What to know about the new music video

The rebooted “My Truck” music video

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet launched its TikTok profile this month and is one of just a handful of automakers to have a profile. The brand hopes to reach more audiences with its “My Truck” video and future videos.

The updated “My Truck” song now has new lyrics that specifically mention Chevrolet and its truck lineup. The music video highlights these changes by featuring several Silverado models, including the Custom, LT Trail Boss, and LT Trail Boss Midnight Edition.

Chevrolet filmed the music video in Nashville, Tennessee. It chose three locations there that best showcase the city and represent a wide range of truck drivers. The automaker matched each location with a different Silverado model. You can check out these trucks in the music video now on the Chevrolet profile.

Steven Majoros, vice president of Chevrolet Marketing, said, “BRELAND’s song, ‘My Truck’ is so exciting because it is a great representation of why truck customers love their vehicles – they offer a source of adventure, fun and capability. The reboot of ‘My Truck’ will definitely be a new anthem for Chevy Truck customers.”

On why he chose to collaborate with Chevrolet, BRELAND said, “They appreciate that truck enthusiasts are getting younger and more diverse, and that insight was the inspiration for the original version of the song.”

The Latest Changes to the 2021 Silverado: How it’s changed from the previous model year

At the time of writing, the music video has over 74 million views. Chevrolet has not yet announced what other content it plans to make, but you can likely expect more of its lineup to make an appearance in its upcoming videos.