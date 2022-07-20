No Comments

Chevrolet Reveals New 2024 Blazer EV

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS

Photo: Chevrolet

Sporty, fully stocked with advanced tech, and available in an array of configurations and trims, the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is designed to make a dramatic impression — and that’s exactly what this all-electric midsize SUV did during its first big reveal this week.

Another All-Electric Masterpiece: Get ready for the stunning Silverado EV truck

Built on the new Ultium platform, the Blazer EV lineup will eventually offer four driving-range ratings up to a max of 320 miles, along with FWD, RWD, and AWD choices. It will be available in four unique trim levels: 1LT, 2LT, RS, and the high-performance SS.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Blazer EV performance and range

Each Blazer EV trim will offer different levels of performance and range. And each one will be able to add up 78 miles of range in 10 minutes when hooked up to a 190 kW DC fast charger.

1LT will offer a 247-mile driving range and come only in FWD.

2LT’s range goes up to 293 miles, and this trim will offer standard FWD or available AWD.

RS will boast a lineup-best 320-mile driving range to go with a choice of FWD, AWD, or RWD drivetrains.

SS will get 290 miles of range and standard AWD, along with up to 557 horsepower, 648 lb-ft of torque, and a 0-60 time of less than 4 seconds.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Blazer EV design and features

At each trim level, the Blazer EV shows off sleek, muscular lines that reflect its performance capabilities. All models show off full LED lighting, large front-fender extractor vents, a power-open charge door, and interiors with soft-touch materials and sculpted turbine-like vents.

1LT and 2LT trims receive 19-inch wheels and monochromatic exterior styling.

RS gets 21-inch wheels, a black grille, and black exterior accents.

SS boasts machine-faced 22-inch wheels and a two-tone black roof.

Both RS and SS have features like an illuminated bowtie emblem and choreographed lighting sequences, heated and ventilated front seats, and a flat-bottomed heated steering wheel.

Blazer EV tech

The Blazer EV will come well-equipped with Chevy’s latest technologies. A 17.7-inch touch screen, 11-inch digital driver display, over-the-air Ultifi software updates, MyChevy route planning, and the Chevy Safety Assist suite are among the SUV’s key standard tech features. The Blazer EV will also offer options like a presence-based hands-free liftgate, the Super Cruise hands-free driving system, and Advanced Park Assist.

Chevrolet Blazer EV availability will begin in summer 2023 with the 2LT and RS trims, followed by the SS later that year and the entry-level 1LT toward the beginning of 2024.