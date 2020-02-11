No Comments

Chevrolet Sells over 300 2020 Chevy Corvettes to Japan in Only 60 Hours

Imagine this, but with the steering wheel on the other side

Photo: Chevrolet

When it comes to desirable sports cars, the Corvette has reigned supreme for multiple generations. The slick vehicle has been popular in various countries outside the United States since its inception, and the newest model – the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 – will be crossing the Pacific to hit Japanese shores in 2021. However, the long wait didn’t stop Japanese car enthusiasts from collectively pre-ordering over 300 Corvettes in a mere 60 hours.

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette makes an impression

Japan got its first look at the new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 at the Tokyo Auto Salon back in January. Apparently, attendees liked what they saw, as early orders began to flood in. Pre-orders for the car didn’t officially begin until early February, but the results were wholly unexpected. Within 60 hours of beginning to take reservations, Yahoo Japan reported that over 300 of the shiny new Corvettes had been ordered.

This figure seems to have caught Chevy off guard, especially considering the price for the C8 rounds out to $91,000 (over $30,000 more than the US version). In addition, the age and location range of their Japanese clientele has been a surprise. A GM Japan spokesperson admitted to Yahoo Japan that, “The age group varies from the 20s to the 70s. The locality is not particularly characteristic of Corvette and there are many urban areas like Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka [that] like other Chevrolet cars.”

With the exception of relocating the steering wheel to the right-hand side, the Japanese C8 is identical to its American counterpart (which is due to roll out to customers in March of this year). Both feature a 6.2-liter V8 engine capable of up to 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque.

With such a strong showing for the 2020 Corvette C8 this month, we can fully expect to see hundreds of them cruising the streets of Japan next spring!