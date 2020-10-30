No Comments

Chevrolet Showcases 1977 K5 Blazer-E at SEMA360

Chevrolet K5 Blazer-E

Photo: Chevrolet

A 1977 K5 Blazer has a new electrified life thanks to the Electric Connect and Cruise package from Chevrolet. The revamped energy-efficient model, which illustrates the automaker’s innovation to be sold in the second half of 2021, will be showcased during virtual SEMA360, set for Nov. 2-6.

“As GM introduces a new fleet of electric vehicles, it creates an exciting opportunity to bring EV technology to the aftermarket,” said Jim Campbell, GM U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports. “Our vision is to offer a comprehensive line of Connect and Cruise systems from Chevrolet Performance – delivering a solution for every customer ranging from LSX V-8s to eCrate conversions.”

Converting the 1977 K5 Blazer

Equipped with the eCrate package, the 1977 K5 Blazer-E borrows factory components from the Chevrolet Bolt EV. The original V8 engine and three-speed automatic transmission that generated 175 horsepower in the 1977 K5 Blazer was removed to make way for a more powerful, eco-friendly powertrain, leaving only the original axles, driveshaft, and transfer case behind.

The K5 Blazer-E upgrades to the Bolt EV electric motor paired to an electronically controlled-four-speed automatic transmission, which churns out ratings of 200 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. The Bolt EV battery pack warrants 60-kilowatt-hours of energy and is installed in the cargo area.

“The K5 Blazer-E demonstrates what is possible for customers who want to convert their vintage truck to a daily driver with the instant torque and unique driving experience of an EV. For customers who want more extreme performance, the modular eCrate system will have virtually limitless applications,” said Russ O’Blenes, Chevrolet director of engineering, Performance and Racing.

The eCrate conversion concept isn’t necessarily a brand-new invention from Chevrolet. It first made an appearance in 2018 in the eCOPO Camaro. The Chevrolet E-10 followed the next year. These versions were strategic in the development of the current Electric Connect and Cruise strategy from Chevrolet.