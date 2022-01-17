No Comments

History of the Chevrolet Sonic

2012 Chevy Sonic hatchback

Known by many names, the Chevy Sonic was a zippy little car from General Motors with an interesting history. It made a huge splash in the subcompact segment and helped Chevrolet continue to be one of the top brands in the country.

Early history

The Sonic was originally introduced in 2002 as the Daewoo Kalos and was the first new model after being taken over by General Motors. It was available as a three- or five-door hatchback as well as a four-door sedan. The Kalos received a facelift in 2005, which included updates inside and out. At the 2007 Frankfurt Motor Show, an updated version of the hatchback was introduced as the Chevy Aveo to be marketed in North America and Europe.

Introduction of the Sonic

At the 2010 Paris Motor Show, the second-generation Aveo debuted on the GM Gamma II platform. This was the official introduction of the new nameplate of “Sonic.” The new Chevy Sonic started production in 2011 at the Orion Township, Michigan, plant and was available as a four-door sedan or a five-door hatchback. At the time, the Sonic was the only model in its class to be both assembled and sold in the U.S.

In 2015, Chevy updated the Sonic with OnStar compatibility with 4G LTE, a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, a turbo engine, and a new Blue Velvet exterior color. Just one year later, at the 2016 New York International Auto Show, Chevy debuted a facelifted version of the Sonic sedan and hatchback. This included a new front end with updated LED lights, new trim level names, a standard RS appearance package, a Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with Bluetooth, a standard rear backup camera, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

2020 Chevy Sonic sedan

Discontinuation

Even though the Sonic won multiple awards — including the 2013 Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy award — the small car ended production on October 20, 2020. But this allowed for the Orion Township plant to ramp up production of the refreshed Bolt EV and new Bolt EUV. If you’re looking for a small vehicle, though, you can still cruise around town in the Chevy Spark.