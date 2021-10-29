No Comments

History of the Chevrolet Spark

The Chevrolet Spark was introduced to the U.S. in 2012 and arrived for production as a 2013 model. The bold Spark was challenged with the task of attracting young car buyers to the Chevy nameplate, and it has been immensely successful in doing so. An easy-to-use supply of interior technology features and exciting exterior paint options have helped lure the highly valued demographic to the Chevy Spark and the iconic bowtie.

While Americans have only been familiar with the Chevy Spark for less than 10 years, the sporty subcompact has been sold overseas under various names since 1998. The Chevy Spark that consumers in the U.S. first became acquainted with was actually in its third generation. The first ran from 1998-2001 and the second spanned from 2005-2010 officially due to a brief hiatus of the Spark name.

The Chevy Spark first entered production in the U.S. on April 16, 2012, and began arriving at dealerships that following August. In just six days from the time the Spark was able to be sold, Edmunds.com reported that the Spark was the fastest-selling car in the United States for July 2012. The model was equipped with a smooth-shifting CVT, offering exceptional fuel economy, which was a big draw for young drivers.

2022 Chevy Spark

In 2015, the Spark entered its fourth — and current — generation. The newest version of the car debuted at the New York Auto Show with three trim levels powered by a 1.4-liter engine. A new trim, ACTIV, was added in 2017 and offered unique exterior accents, wheels, and roof rails. The Spark received a facelift in 2018, giving the front end a more modern look as well as updated tech in its cabin.

Not much has changed for the latest 2022 Chevy Spark. The small, two-door car is available in four trims that can be equipped with a manual or automatic transmission. There are 10 colors available, including the unique Mystic Blue, Cayenne Orange, and Nitro Yellow options. With a starting price of just $13,600, the Spark seems like a solid choice for budget-conscious new drivers that want a reliable vehicle.