Chevrolet Trax, Corvette Win Car and Driver 10Best Honors

The 2024 Chevrolet Trax

Photo: Chevrolet

It’s no easy task to win one spot on an annual Car and Driver 10Best list — let alone two. But that’s exactly what Chevrolet accomplished this year. The all-new Chevy Trax was named to the Car and Driver 2024 10Best Trucks and SUVs list, while the Chevy Corvette Stingray was named to the 10Best Cars list (along with its new electrified E-Ray sibling).

The editors of Car and Driver tested more than 80 new models before finalizing this year’s 10Best lists. Vehicles are scored on a scale of 0 to 100 based on qualities like value, driving dynamics, and how well they accomplish what they’re designed to do.

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

Photo: Chevrolet

Corvette makes repeat 10Best appearance

Making its 25th appearance on the 10Best list, the Corvette won praise from Car and Driver for the Stingray model’s sub-$70,000 starting price, available 0-60 time of less than 3 seconds, and “brilliant” ride quality. Plus, editors called this mid-engine sports car’s comfortable and connected interior “the best Corvette cabin Chevy has ever done.”

Car and Driver was just as enthusiastic about the new Corvette E-Ray. Boasting a 655-horsepower V8 hybrid powertrain, standard AWD, and a 0-60 time of 2.5 seconds, the E-Ray is quicker than any other Corvette ever tested by the publication.

“America’s sportscar is proud to defend its place with this award with Stingray and our recently-introduced E-Ray,” said Brad Franz, the director of Chevrolet Car and Crossover Marketing. “The eighth-generation Corvette took the world by storm when it debuted and it continues to get better.”

Redesigned Trax wins acclaim

Completely redesigned for 2024, the Chevy Trax took big steps forward with a new look, new tech, and a roomier interior. Car and Driver’s editors highlighted this small SUV’s wagon-like styling, expanded legroom and cargo volume, and high-value features like new 8-inch and 11-inch touch-screen choices and wireless smartphone integration. They also praised the Trax’s efficiency (30 highway mpg), quiet performance, and improved acceleration.

“We are honored to see the 2024 Chevrolet Trax recognized with this award,” said Franz. “The 2024 Trax is a tech-forward choice for customers seeking the practicality of a compact car and the utility of an SUV, with a suite of standard features at an affordable price point.”

Check out our model overviews here at The News Wheel for more details on the 2024 Trax and 2024 Corvette Stingray.