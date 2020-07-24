No Comments

Chevrolet Trax Has Sales Increase During Second Quarter

2020 Chevrolet Trax

Photo: General Motors

The coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected much of the automotive industry, causing car sales to be well below what was previously expected. Despite this, the Chevrolet Trax has seen an increase in sales during the second quarter of 2020.

How the Trax outpaced other models

2020 Chevrolet Trax

Photo: Chevrolet

In the United States, 22,466 units of the Chevrolet Trax were sold in the second quarter of 2020. This is 3.1 percent higher than the sales during the second quarter of 2019.

When comparing the first six months of 2020 to the first six months of 2019, the Trax had a 9.36 percent sales increase with 50,708 deliveries this year. In Brazil, second-quarter sales for the subcompact crossover grew by an astounding 71.69 percent year over year.

By performing so well in the United States, in particular, the Trax became the best-selling model in the competitive subcompact crossover segment for quarter two. Sales of the Trax accounted for an impressive 11 percent of the entire segment.

2020 Chevrolet Trax

Photo: General Motors

Even in quarter one, the Trax outsold most of its competitors and earned a commendable second-place finish within its segment. Although sales have increased for this crossover in both quarters, every other rival saw a major decline year over year.

Subcompact crossovers as a whole comprised 17 percent of sales in quarter two with 199,137 units sold. The Trax had a significant impact on this amount, attracting buyers with its family-friendly amenities and functional design.

Given this recent sales trend and General Motors’ competency throughout the pandemic, it’s likely that the Chevrolet Trax will continue to be a popular choice for families. If you’re interested in learning more about this model, read all about it on The News Wheel.