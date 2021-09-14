Chevrolet Unveils Big Updates for 2022 Silverado
Chevrolet’s bestselling vehicle has some serious upgrades to show off. The 2022 Silverado 1500 pickup truck boasts a redesigned interior, a refreshed exterior, and new advanced technologies. It’s even available in an all-new trim level: the off-road-ready Silverado ZR2.
New interior design
Most of the Silverado’s 2022 updates show up on higher trim levels, and that’s true for its interior redesign. LT and above models get new seats, new color options, and a new horizontal dashboard that opens up the cabin. There’s also a new center console with an electronic shifter. The High Country trim gets the fanciest updates, including open-pore wood trim, custom leather seats, and stainless steel speaker grilles.
Exterior changes
The 2022 Silverado presents an array of exterior updates, although these mostly serve to underline the truck’s existing look. The biggest highlight is the Silverado’s redesigned face, with a new grille and front fascia accompanied by lowered headlamps. LT and above trims gain new daytime running lamps with animated lighting sequences. The Silverado also gets new Dark Ash, Sand Dune, and Glacier Blue Metallic exterior paint options.
Tech enhancements
Tech updates are an important part of the Silverado’s 2022 makeover. Every trim now comes standard with Chevy Safety Assist, a suite of six advanced safety features. LT and higher trims get a new 13.4-inch touch screen with built-in Google voice control as part of the redesigned dashboard. The truck also adds an available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with custom settings for highway, winter, and off-road driving. The High Country boasts the biggest update of all: available Super Cruise technology, which uses radar, cameras, and LiDAR mapping to enable hands-free driving on hundreds of thousands of miles of highway. New for 2022, Super Cruise can even be used while trailering.
Performance updates
Two engines in the Silverado lineup are getting significant upgrades for 2022. Thanks to a stronger crankshaft and more rigid cylinder block casting, the 2.7-liter turbo engine features a boosted torque rating of 420 lb-ft. This engine’s eight-speed transmission has been tweaked for better responsiveness, too. Meanwhile, the 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel is now available with a max tow package that lifts its towing capacity to 13,300 pounds.
ZR2 trim
For the first time, the Silverado lineup will feature a ZR2 off-road trim. The Silverado ZR2 features a specially calibrated suspension with Multimatic dampers and tuned springs, front and rear e-lockers, and one-pedal Terrain Mode for rock crawling. There’s a 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 under the hood. Other ZR2 highlights include skid plates, a high-approach steel front bumper, and 33-inch off-road tires. Design cues include a black hood insert, integrated grille lighting, and 18-inch wheels.
According to Chevrolet, the refreshed 2022 Silverado 1500 will roll into dealerships this coming spring.
