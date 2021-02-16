No Comments

Chevrolet Unveils Redesigned 2022 Bolt EV

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Thanks to a recently unveiled redesign, the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV is well-positioned to lead General Motors’ upcoming onslaught of 30 new electric vehicles by 2025.

For 2022, the Bolt EV comes with a remodeled interior, new technologies, and an exterior facelift. Best of all for customers, its starting MSRP of $31,995 beats the previous model year’s price by more than $5,000.

Bolt EV capability and charging

The Bolt EV maintains an electric motor/65-kWh lithium-ion battery combo that boasts 259 miles of driving range while putting out 200 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. A push-button electronic shifter, one-pedal drive setting, and Regen on Demand tech are new for 2022.

Also new: an available Dual Level Charge Cord that makes home charging easier for Bolt EV owners. This cord is compatible with 120-volt outlets, and it can also provide faster Level 2 charging with a 240-volt outlet. Chevrolet will also pay for customers to install a home charging setup with even faster Level 2 capabilities. At a public DC fast charging station, the Bolt can achieve 100 miles of driving range in just 30 minutes.

Bolt EV design

The Bolt EV’s exterior has been refreshed with a new front fascia and new front and rear lighting signatures. Inside, upgraded seats with patterned contrast stitching join a new instrument panel, a 10.2-inch touch screen with integrated climate controls, and a unique flat-bottomed steering wheel.

Bolt EV tech features

All Bolt EV models carry six Chevy Safety Assist technologies: Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, and IntelliBeam automatic headlights. An HD Rear Vision Camera also comes standard.

On the infotainment side, the Bolt EV adds wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It’s also equipped with new in-vehicle apps like Spotify and Amazon Alexa.

The redesigned 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV will go on sale this summer along with its all-new sibling, the larger Bolt EUV.