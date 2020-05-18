No Comments

Chevrolet Vehicle Sales Move Online in Brazil

More automakers are focusing on online vehicle sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, both in the U.S. and abroad. Chevrolet is about to debut the first online vehicle store in Brazil. This new platform will help boost sales and provide consumers with a more convenient way to purchase a new vehicle.

Jumpstart Your Next Purchase: Estimate your trade-in car’s value here

Details about the new online store

Chevrolet collaborated with MercadoLibre, one of the major e-commerce platforms in Latin America, to create the new sales platform. Per GM Authority’s Deivis Centeno, the brand will officially launch the Chevrolet Store Brazil later this month.

It will also release a Chevy Tracker showroom, which will highlight this all-new model. Brazilians will be able to browse videos and images while learning more about the 2021 Tracker and the available versions they can select.

The online store will complement the Chevrolet Virtual Operation service that GM Brazil recently rolled out. As its name suggests, this service gives consumers access to a network of Brazil’s GM dealers and a home delivery option which eliminates the need to travel to the dealership to retrieve their new vehicle.

Brazil’s new online sales platform will help keep car buyers safe during the pandemic while simplifying the purchasing process

Envisioning a more progressive purchasing process for Brazilians

Get a new car delivered to your front door with GM Brazil’s Chevrolet Virtual Operation service

Photo: Max Pixel

Marketing Executive Director of GM South America, Hermann Mahnke, expressed the automaker’s vision for establishing the online store. He views it as a natural extension of the brand’s current emphasis on moving vehicle sales online. “As people are confined at home and cannot go to dealerships, we need to be more integrated. [The platform…] strengthens and diversifies our digital sales channels.”

We’ll have to wait a bit longer to experience Brazil’s new online Chevrolet store. In the meantime, why not find out more about the 2021 Chevrolet Tracker? Or get the scoop on GM Brazil’s sustainable production methods that have set a positive example for the brand’s other manufacturing facilities.

Buyer Bliss: Discover the advantages of owning a Chevy vehicle