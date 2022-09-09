No Comments

Chevrolet’s $30K Electric Equinox Is a Big Deal

Photo: Chevrolet

The high price of electric vehicles often scares away car shoppers who’d like to make the switch but can’t find room in their budget. Chevrolet just unveiled a solution to this problem: the 2024 Equinox EV, a compact, all-electric SUV with a standard range of 250 miles — and a starting price of about $30,000.

Another Excellent Equinox: Learn more about the gas-powered 2022 model

Along with its responsive Ultium electric platform and standard DC fast-charging capabilities, the Equinox EV retains the interior versatility, cargo space, and safety tech that have made the gas-powered Equinox one of Chevy’s most popular models.

“The Equinox EV is an EV for everyone,” said Chevrolet VP Scott Bell. “It’s an affordable game-changer, offering an uncompromising experience, with more features, that won’t change your daily routine — except that you will no longer have to stop at the gas station.”

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Equinox EV spec highlights

The Equinox EV offers three different range and powertrain options. For the entry-level 1LT trim, the standard FWD system puts out 210 horsepower and 242 lb-ft of torque to go with 250 miles of driving range. This system’s battery capacity can be upgraded to provide a maximum range of 300 miles. There’s also an eAWD powertrain that generates 290 horsepower and 346 lb-ft of torque, along with 280 miles of range.

When connected to a public DC 150kW fast charger, the Equinox EV can add 70 miles of driving range in 10 minutes. For overnight charging at home, the onboard AC 11.5kW charger adds about 34 miles of range per hour.

The long, streamlined exterior design of the electric Equinox prioritizes aerodynamics and attention-grabbing looks. Inside, this SUV is designed to seat up to five passengers, and the rear seats fold down to open up 57 cubic feet of total cargo space.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Equinox EV trim levels and features

The Equinox EV will be available in distinctly styled LT and RS lines, including 1LT, 2LT, 3LT, 2RS, and 3RS trim levels. The entry-level 1LT trim comes with an 11-inch touch screen, an 11-inch digital driver display, and 19-inch machine-face aluminum wheels. Numerous safety features come standard, too, including the Chevy Safety Assist package, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, and Blind Zone Steering Assist.

Higher electric Equinox trims add a wider variety of amenities and technologies. On the inside, 2RS and 2LT models can be equipped with heated and power-adjustable front seats, a 17.7-inch infotainment screen, and Super Cruise hands-free driving technology. Exterior upgrades include 19-inch wheels, a sunroof, roof rails, a presence-based liftgate, and a unique front LED light bar. 3RS and 3LT models make more of these features standard while adding features like heated wiper park for winter driving, a Bose sound system, a head-up display, and a rear camera mirror.

The 2024 Equinox EV will be available starting next fall, alongside other new all-electric Chevy models like the Silverado EV and Blazer EV.