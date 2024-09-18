No Comments

Chevrolet’s Malibu Era Is Coming to an End

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet will end production for the Malibu later this fall, drawing the curtains on the brand’s last remaining traditional sedan — and the last non-luxury sedan produced by an American automaker. The Malibu enjoyed a fruitful nine-generation run in Chevy’s lineup, but in the end it fell victim to car buyers’ embrace of SUVs and General Motors’ goal of shifting more resources toward EV production.

Changing times left no room for the Malibu

For many years, the Malibu regularly approached or exceeded 200,000 yearly sales in the U.S. Starting in 2017, sales began to decline significantly as SUVs ate up market share for sedans. The Malibu’s losses had recently leveled out, though, and its 2023 sales were up more than 12% compared to the year before.

Regardless of sales specifics, sedans play little or no role in GM’s plans for the future — as the automaker sees it, SUVs, trucks, and EVs are a much more promising and profitable focus. Once production for the Malibu winds down at the Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas, GM will retool the facility to build the next-gen Chevrolet Bolt EV instead.

A 2000 Chevy Malibu

Photo: Akdylan18 via CC

Sedan leaves behind a long legacy of success

According to GM, the Malibu has sold more than 10 million units since it first debuted. The Malibu name has been around since 1964, starting its life as a trim level for the Chevelle. In 1978, it was launched as its own nameplate and lasted until 1983. During this period, the Malibu could be configured as a coupe, a sedan or a wagon.

The Malibu returned to the Chevy lineup in 1997 as a sedan-only model. Over the next 27 years and five design generations, it would stick primarily to that format except for briefly available wagon and hybrid options.

The current 2025 Malibu is available in LS, RS, 1LT, and 2LT trim levels. It carries a 164-horsepower turbo engine, gets up to 36 mpg on the highway, and fits up to five passengers. It also comes standard with the Chevy Safety Assist package and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

With all these features and a starting price under $26,000, the Malibu remains a solid option for deal-seeking shoppers — at least while it’s still in stock. With production slated to end in November, the Malibu won’t be on dealership lots for much longer.