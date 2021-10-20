No Comments

Chevy Blazer Earns Nod in J.D. Power Quality and Satisfaction Rankings

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevy Blazer earned praise from consumers in the 2021 J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study, which polls drivers on their vehicle’s comfort, materials, and ergonomic factors. Here’s what discerning drivers had to say about the Blazer.

What it takes to rank high on the J.D. Power Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study

After their initial 90 days of ownership, J.D. Power collected the opinions of 110,827 new vehicle owners and lessees of 2021 models. These drivers were tasked with rating their vehicle’s comfort, ergonomics, and manufacturing quality. Taken together, these scores were used to compute scores for each vehicle. Each score was based on the number of issues reported per 100 vehicles, so a lower score equates to higher quality.

So, how did the Blazer perform? Well, the mid-size SUV had just 6.1 problems per 100 models. With a score like that, the Blazer handily won the top spot in the Mass Market Midsize/Large SUV rankings. Those seats are made right here in America, at the Lear Corporation facility in Southfield, Michigan.

The Blazer isn’t the only GM model that earned a high ranking. The GMC Sierra lineup also earned a nod for its comfortable, high-quality seating. Those seats are also produced by Lear Corporation.

Get to know the Chevy Blazer

The Chevy Blazer offers room for five passengers. It comes standard with premium cloth seats, but offers perforated leather seats. If you opt for leather, you’ll have a choice between a variety of color options, including Jet Black/Maple Sugar and Dark Galvanized/Light Galvanized. For a little more comfort, you can opt for heated and ventilated front seats, along with heated rear outboard seats.

In terms of cargo space, the Blazer offers 30.5 cubic feet behind the second-row seats. But if you need more room, you can fold those down for 64.2 cubic feet of cargo space.

A 2022 Blazer starts at $33,400 and boasts a number of additional safety features, while the 2021 model, discussed in the J.D. Power Survey, costs $29,995.