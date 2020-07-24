No Comments

Chevy Blazer is the Best Mid-Size SUV in J.D. Power APEAL Study

2020 Chevrolet Blazer

Photo: Chevrolet

Back in spring, Good Housekeeping Institute named the 2020 Chevy Blazer “Best New Midsize SUV.” Now, J.D. Power echoes this sentiment by giving this model the Best Mid-Size SUV title in this year’s APEAL Study.

Deserving of praise

If you’re not familiar with the J.D. Power APEAL Study it stands for automotive performance, execution, and layout. Similar to the Initial Quality Study, it evaluates vehicles based on consumer satisfaction during the first 90 days of ownership. For this year’s study, the judges evaluated consumer feedback from 87,282 owners of new 2020 model-year vehicles.

From an industry standpoint, the APEAL Study is an important one for automakers to rank high on because it indicates how much their vehicles delight (or fail to delight) the individuals who buy them. The fact that the Chevy Blazer gained a model-level award in this exclusive study implies that consumers find it to be one of the brand’s most gratifying SUV options.

It’s also worth noting that the Blazer beat out rival models like the Nissan Murano and Hyundai Santa Fe (which ranked second and third for the segment, respectively). This segment-specific accolade is just one more quality to lure prospective buyers toward the Chevy model and away from these two competitors.

The appealing qualities of the 2020 Chevy Blazer

The 2020 Chevrolet Blazer

Photo: Chevrolet

The J.D. Power APEAL Study award isn’t the only reason to bring home a 2020 Blazer, however. Here are some more of this model’s strengths that make it a charming choice for a two-row SUV.

A chiseled, Camaro-like exterior and comfortable interior that boasts leather-appointed and sueded microfiber seating

A dramatic RS trim that features black and red accents and an aggressive mesh grille for a bolder first impression

The ability to tow up to 4,500 pounds to expand your options on outdoor adventures and weekend trips

A versatile seating layout with a maximum cargo volume of 64.2 cubic feet when you need it

An adjustable cargo fence, floor-mounted rail system, and horizontal cargo net to help you stay organized on each journey

