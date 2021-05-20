No Comments

U.S. News Says Chevy Bolt Is 2021’s Best EV

Photo: Chevrolet

As the market for electric cars and SUVs heats up with new models and heightened capabilities, one of the segment’s longtime leaders is more than holding its own. According to the editors at U.S. News & World Report, the 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV stands out as this year’s best electric vehicle.

Long range, fast charging boost Bolt

U.S. News points out that the Bolt’s driving range makes it an especially attractive choice. Per EPA estimates, the Bolt can travel 259 miles on a single charge. Its charging abilities are outstanding, too. Public fast-charging stations can give the Bolt 100 miles of range in just half an hour, reducing drivers’ range anxiety on longer trips.

U.S. News also notes the Bolt’s fun-to-drive nature. Its electric motor delivers 200 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque, enabling instant acceleration, a 0-60 mph time of 6.5 seconds, and plenty of get-up-and-go for highway driving. The Bolt matches this quickness with agile handling and confident braking power.

Photo: Chevrolet

Bolt features add high value

The Bolt delivers plentiful interior comfort, space, and tech to go with its all-electric power. Deluxe cloth seats and automatic climate control come standard, and the trunk can hold nearly 17 cubic feet of cargo. All Bolt models come equipped with a 10.2-inch touch screen, smartphone integration, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. It also offers available safety features like Automatic Emergency Braking and Forward Collision Alert.

Despite its extensive capabilities and features, the Bolt provides solid value. While the Bolt’s $36,500 starting MSRP is average among EVs, the driving range it provides for that amount exceeds much of the competition.

This summer, the Bolt is poised to offer an even better value. The refreshed 2022 version will arrive soon, presenting a revamped interior, new exterior design features, and upgraded tech. It’ll also boast a significantly lowered starting price, making EV ownership a possibility for many more customers.