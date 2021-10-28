No Comments

Chevy Camaro, Corvette Rank in Best Convertibles of 2021 List

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

When the weather is nice, there’s nothing like driving with the top down of a sporty convertible. If you don’t currently own a convertible but are dreaming of buying one, you should turn your attention to Chevy. The automaker’s popular Camaro and Corvette made U.S. News & World Report’s list of the Best Convertibles of 2021.

Available Now: 2021 Chevrolet Camaro

To determine its list, the pub’s editors looked at convertibles that offered features including high-quality noise insulation, unobstructed visibility, and comfort features such as neck heaters and wind deflectors.

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

You have your choice of coupe or convertible for the 2021 Camaro along with eight trim levels for each variation. Powertrain options are abundant, too, including a supercharged V8 rated at 650 horsepower. As long as your speed is under 30 mph, you can operate the automatic soft-top convertible top.

The 2021 Camaro earned kudos for its standard Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, new for the 2021 model year, standard Teen Driver tech, and its spacious front seats.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT Z51

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette ranked number one on the pub’s list, earning a 9.1 out of 10 USN Overall Score. It earned props for its interior design and advanced tech.

“The Corvette’s cabin features leather upholstery, aluminum accents, and plenty of soft-touch surfaces. Racing-inspired seats and carbon fiber accents are available,” notes U.S. News & World Report writer Jaclyn Trop. “The cabin of this two-seater is surprisingly spacious, and it boasts one of the largest trunks on this list, measuring 12.6 cubic feet.”

The user-friendly infotainment system features an 8-inch touch screen that delivers smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. Just like the Camaro, it offers the Teen Driver system. You’ll have a clearer picture of dangers behind you with the rearview camera and park with greater confidence thanks to the rear parking sensors.