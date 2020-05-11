No Comments

The Chevy Colorado Diesel Is Here to Stay

2020 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison

Photo: Chevrolet

Back in April, we at The News Wheel reported that General Motors could potentially remove the Chevy Colorado diesel from its lineup. However, GM has since confirmed that it intends to continue offering the truck moving forward.

Plans for the Chevy Colorado diesel

GM announced that it is going to remove its Chevy lineup from Thailand and sell its production facility located in Rayong, Thailand. Since the Duramax 2.8-liter Turbo-Diesel four-cylinder engine is currently produced in that plant, there was recently some speculation that GM could stop offering this engine for the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon.

2020 GMC Canyon towing a boat

Photo: GMC

Despite this initial worry, we at The News Wheel are happy to report that the powerful engine will still be around at least for the near future. Although the engine will not be available when the 2021 model year vehicles initially launch in North America, the Duramax engine will have late availability for the Colorado and Canyon.

GM International Director of Communications, George Svigos, said in a written statement, “We have appropriate measures in place to ensure continued supply of 2.8L diesel engines for global vehicles.”

The new 2021 Chevy Colorado ZR2

Photo: Chevrolet

Not only does the diesel engine reaches 181 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, but it also gets an EPA-estimated 30 mpg on the highway, helping you save money on fuel. In addition, for the 2020 model year, the powerful engine enables both the Colorado and the Canyon to tow up to 7,700 pounds.

It’s smart that GM is continuing to offer the 2.8-liter Duramax diesel engine since it helps differentiate the Colorado and Canyon from other midsize trucks that don’t have diesel options. As such, there’s hope that diesel engines will be available in these GM trucks for many years to come.