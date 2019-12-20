No Comments

Chevy Colorado Earns Spot on US News’ List of Best Diesel Trucks of 2020

2020 Chevy Colorado

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevy Colorado offers everything truck drivers want from a vehicle but in a more advantageous size. Plus, it offers a diesel-powered engine, the preferred fuel choice of many drivers. The editors at U.S. News & World Report agree that the 2020 Chevy Colorado is an impressive option for drivers so they put it on their list of the Best Diesel Trucks of 2020.

“With the advantages of diesel capability and fuel economy in something smaller than a full size pickup, the Colorado offers a combination not available with any rival except the nearly identical GMC Canyon,’ writes U.S. News & World Report writer Jim Travers.

The available Duramax 2.8-liter Turbo-Diesel engine is rated at 181 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. When properly equipped, it can tow a maximum of 7,700 pounds. The 2020 Chevy Colorado also boasts an EPA-estimated fuel efficiency of 30 mpg on the highway, a best-in-class accomplishment.

“The Colorado also serves up a nice interior with plenty of standard and available features including easy-to-use infotainment. Unlike a lot of other diesel trucks, it may even fit in your garage,” Travers writes.

Available wireless charging, smartphone integration via available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an available 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot offers seamless connectivity while on the road. Everything entertainment-related is easily accessible and changed through the latest generation of the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System.

A long bed model of the 2020 Colorado delivers exceptional cargo space — a maximum of 49.9 cubic feet, ideal for equipment, gear, and tools.