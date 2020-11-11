No Comments

Chevy Corvette and Tahoe Make 2020 Resale Value Awards List

2019 Corvette

Photo: Chevrolet

Each year, J.D. Power reveals its annual ranking of vehicles with the best resale value. Two Chevy models, the Corvette and Tahoe, won deserving places on this year’s 2020 Resale Value Awards List.

Speed Into the New Year: Bring home a new Corvette for 2021

The awards

J.D. Power finds that the knowing which vehicle models have the best resale value can be helpful to new vehicle buyers when making a purchase



See the findings of the J.D. Power 2020 Resale Value Awards > https://t.co/5ayWruqYFz pic.twitter.com/mExXYP1iTR — J.D. Power Autos (@JDPowerAutos) November 4, 2020

If you’re not familiar with this J.D. Power award, it’s simply the publication’s way to recognize the top models with the best resale value after three years of ownership. For this year’s ranking, J.D. Power judges evaluated vehicles across 25 model-level vehicle segments.

Jonathan Banks, vice president & general manager of vehicle valuations at J.D. Power, highlighted how low depreciation cost is a major draw for consumers who are shopping for a new ride. “Currently, wholesale prices remain strong and we expect prices will be greater than pre-virus levels by year’s end.” He stated that resale value will play an even bigger role in car shoppers’ purchasing decisions this year, in the context of an unpredictable market.

In praise of the Corvette and Tahoe

For Chevy fans, it’s not surprising that the Corvette and Tahoe dominated the 2020 Resale Value Awards List. Besides a low depreciation rate, these models have a bounty of other qualities to offer. Here are some additional reasons why you should consider bringing home a ‘Vette or Tahoe of your own.

Chevrolet Corvette

Corvette Stingray

Photo: Chevrolet

Newer versions of the Corvette come with a variety of standard tech for a connected ride quality. The 2020 version incorporates a 10-speaker Bose sound system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, and an eight-inch touch screen. You can upgrade the cabin with available wireless charging, a navigation system, and head-up display. Heated and ventilated seats are also optional add-ons.

The model also delivers a rewarding mix of good looks and energetic performance that have attracted fans for years. Per Chevy, the 2021 Corvette’s streamlined body has the ability to go from a standstill to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. It gets its speed from a 6.2-liter V8 engine that churns out 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque.

It even has the added bonus of a “frunk.” This front trunk gives you extra space to stow smaller belongings — and maybe even some snacks for the road.

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet Tahoe

Newer Tahoe models offer plentiful interior space, reliable performance, and a high-tech cabin. The 2021 Tahoe can accommodate between seven and nine passengers, depending on which configuration you go with. It also has a variety of powertrains to suit different preferences, from the vivacious 6.2-liter V8 engine to the fuel-efficient 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel.

Four-Corner Air Ride Adaptive Suspension lets you adjust the vehicle’s suspension to customize the ride height. This means a smoother, more comfortable ride no matter what road conditions you face.

Go with the High Country trim for sophisticated style. You can also go with the edgy RST trim to channel your dark side, or the rugged Z71 trim that comes with a skid plate and red tow hooks to dominate off-road adventures.

The 2021 Tahoe also has a solid core of safety and infotainment tech to boost your confidence and make the ride more fun. Towing is safer and easier with nine available camera views. Other tech perks include HD Surround Vision, as well as driver-assist technologies. The cabin comes with an available Wi-Fi hotspot, Bose surround-sound system, and rear-seat media system.

Find out more about the 2021 Tahoe and the 2021 Corvette.

Suave, Spacious, and Strong: Meet the 2020 Tahoe