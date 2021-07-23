No Comments

Chevy Corvette Earned 62 percent of Segment Sales in Q2 2021

The 2021 Corvette

Photo: Chevrolet

In Q2 2021, the Chevrolet Corvette sold 7,971 units, which is 224.15 percent more than in the same time period last year. Corvette sales comprised 62 percent of the premium sports car segment in Q2 2021, which means it sold more units than all of the other cars combined.

Learn More About the Corvette: Updates for the 2021 model year

How did the Corvette dominate the segment?

Photo: Chevrolet

When looking at sales for the first six months of the year, Corvette still outperformed its competitors, selling 14,582 units in total. This is 132.23 percent higher than in the first six months of 2020. Corvette sales accounted for at least 51 percent of the segment sales during the last four quarters.

The luxury sports car with the second-highest sales was the Porsche 911, which sold 2,326 units for the second quarter and 5,108 units for the first half of 2021. It had 18 percent of the segment share in Q2 2021, down from 31 percent in Q2 2020. None of the other competitors had numbers that were even close to those of the Corvette. One reason for this could be that many of them have significantly higher prices than the Corvette, so they attract fewer buyers and have lower sales volumes.

Production of the Corvette C8 was also long delayed due, in part, to the coronavirus pandemic. Most units of the Corvette didn’t start reaching dealerships until the second half of 2020, causing a surge in its sales numbers between Q3 2020 and Q2 2021. Plus, since the latest model years have a new mid-engine design, this may have led to a higher demand for the Corvette than for competitors that have seen only minor changes in the last few years.

Award-Winning Models: The Corvette and other Chevys took home awards in 2021

The GM Bowling Green plant assembles the Corvette, and the GM Tonawanda Engine plant produces the 6.2-liter V8 for the C8 model. As long as the pandemic doesn’t interrupt production at these facilities, the Corvette should continue to be the best-selling premium sports car for the rest of 2021.