Chevy Corvette Makes Dog-Friendly Vehicle List

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe and Convertible

Photo: Chevrolet

When you think about a vehicle that caters to dogs, you might immediately picture a large SUV or truck. But, a dog-friendly vehicle doesn’t have to be either. If your pup is small, they can find comfortable accommodations in a smaller model, like the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette. It earned a spot on the CarGurus’ Best Cars for Dogs list.

Car Gurus writer Thom Blackett admits that the 2021 Corvette is a surprising inclusion on the list, but for owners of smaller dogs who want to provide a comfortable seat for their pup, the Corvette is a stylish option.

The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is a stunning mid-engine sports car that delivers an intense performance and a well-equipped interior with a long list of comfort features. You and your pup will feel content and comfortable on the ride thanks to the choice of premium seating materials, standard dual-zone automatic climate control, and available heated and ventilated driver and passenger seats.

If you are not ready to handle the intensity or price tag of the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette, you can still find a dog-friendly model in the Chevrolet lineup like the Spark or Malibu or the small Trailblazer SUV. Just be sure to factor in features that cater to your dog’s safety, comfort, and riding enjoyment.

“Consider opting for leather (or leatherette) upholstery that’s easier to clean and won’t hold onto dog hair, avoid light interior colors that tend to show dirt, make sure you have plenty of passenger space for people and pets, and, for big vehicles, select a model with rear heating or air conditioning to keep Cujo comfortable. Last but not least, look for a low cargo floor or low ride height that provides easy entry,” advises Blackett.

If you and your pup want thrilling performance and prefer paved adventures over off-road journeys, consider the 2021 Corvette.