Chevy Corvette Makes List of the Best Roadsters in 2022

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

The Chevy Corvette offers a range of power and a style that is irresistible to drivers who want an open-air experience when taking on the open road. There’s no denying the Corvette has set the standard (and raised it) over the years for sporty roadsters. For 2022, the Corvette is getting even more attention with its ranking on U.S. News & World Report’s list of The Best Roadsters in 2022.

The mid-engine redesign in 2020 carries over to the 2022 model, which the judges at U.S. News noted allowed the Corvette to retain its affordability when compared to other supercars while making it a performance beast.

“The Corvette has track-ready cornering and handling abilities. These abilities can be bolstered with the Z51 Performance Package. It features upgraded engine cooling, a performance exhaust, upgraded aerodynamics, a stiffer suspension, larger brakes, and an electronic limited-slip differential,” according to U.S. News writer George Kennedy.

According to the U.S. News’ metrics, the 2022 Corvette earned a performance score of 9.4 out of 10 and an overall score of 9.1 out of 10.

The intense powertrain catapults the 2022 Corvette to 60 mph in a blink of an eye, approximately 2.9 seconds. With a track speed of 194 mph, the 2022 Corvette defies expectations while its maximum available torque rating of 470 lb-ft promises a responsive performance, every time you hit the gas.

In addition to its power, the 2022 Corvette is also a gorgeous machine. It features eight bold color options for the interior and a custom leather-wrapped instrument panel and doors.

The tech inside the 2022 Corvette keeps you connected so you can enjoy the ride even more. The Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system features smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ capability. The diagonal instrument display is 12 inches and can be customized to fit your needs.

Power, beauty, and advanced tech drive the 2022 Corvette.