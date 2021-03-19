No Comments

Chevy Corvette Was the Fastest-Selling New Car in February

The 2021 Corvette models

Photo: Chevrolet

Automotive research firm iSeeCars has released a list of the fastest-selling new vehicles for Feb. 2021. The Chevrolet Corvette topped the list, taking just an average of 13.1 days for dealerships to sell it.

What made the Corvette the fastest-selling new vehicle?

Photo: Chevrolet

Most of the models on the fastest-selling new vehicles list for February were SUVs, unlike the Chevrolet Corvette. While it takes about 48.9 days for the average new vehicle to sell, the models on the iSeeCars list had an average selling time of just 22.3 days. The typical new car sold for $36,836, which is well below the fastest-selling cars’ average price of $43,829.

The Corvette sold the quickest for both February and January. Drivers purchased the sports car for an average of $86,581 in February, though the 2021 model has a starting price of $59,900. Other GM models that made the fastest-selling new cars list included the Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac Escalade ESV, and GMC Yukon XL.

iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said, “Many of these fastest-selling vehicles are popular cars that are hard to find due to the effect of the pandemic on supply chains, limited production, or because they are new models that aren’t yet abundant in the used car marketplace.”

The new Corvette Stingray, for instance, has dealt with a number of production issues throughout the pandemic. Most recently, Chevy had to shut down production earlier this month because of a parts shortage. Car enthusiasts may have accordingly been quick to buy the car since it wasn’t widely available.

How did the Corvette do in the used vehicles study?

Photo: General Motors

iSeeCars also identified the 20 fastest-selling used vehicles for February, which consisted primarily of luxury SUVs. These models were purchased in an average of 31.2 days, while other used vehicles stayed an average of 42 days on dealership lots. The Chevy Corvette took fifth place on this list, selling on average in 29.7 days for $67,333. It was the only GM model and one of just a handful of cars to earn a spot.

If the Chevy Corvette continues to have production problems while still being a popular model, it will likely remain on these lists for the near future.