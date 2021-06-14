No Comments

Chevy Donates Cars to Korea Animal Rights Advocates

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet is continuing its partnership with its charitable initiatives in South Korea, including the Korea Animal Rights Advocates. Here’s how the automaker is lending a hand to this commendable organization that helps animals in need.

Meet KARA

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Since 2002, the Korea Animal Rights Advocates have worked hard to protect abandoned pets, fight animal cruelty, and end the usage of dogs as food animals. The organization runs no-kill animal shelters, produces public awareness campaigns, and has a trap-neuter-release program for feral cats.

Like many other animal protection organizations, KARA often needs a little extra help to service as many furry friends as possible. That’s where Chevrolet comes in — since September 2020, bowtie brand has provided fleet vehicles to help KARA transport rescued animals to medical facilities and deliver them to potential adoptive families.



At the beginning of Chevy’s partnership with KARA, the automaker donated several Trax models to help rescuers care for animals. Chevy’s most recent gift to KARA has added several Trailblazers to the organization’s fleet. In addition to providing pet-friendly cars, Chevy even customizes the cars for KARA with decals and cute animal-themed graphics

“Chevrolet is happy to accompany abandoned animals as they are safely rescued, treated, and reunited with new families,” Marketing Manager of GM Korea Jeong-Yoon Jeong, stated in a press release. “We will continue our role in this endeavor as a well-established brand.”

But Chevy isn’t just donating vehicles to the cause — it’s donating volunteer hours, too. Since GM operates a technical center and two manufacturing plants in South Korea, the automaker has been able to call upon hundreds of pet-loving workers who’d like to help KARA’s mission. The first GM-staffed KARA event was held at the Bom Center in Paju in the Gyeonggi Province, and many more events are to come.

