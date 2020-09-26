No Comments

Chevy Equinox Makes Cars.com Car Seat Check Honor Roll

2020 Chevrolet Equinox in Cayenne Orange Metallic

Photo: Chevrolet

A properly installed car seat is a must when you are transporting your kids back and forth. Unfortunately, installing a car seat can be one of the most difficult tasks for a parent. Why? Why is it so hard to get the straps attached, tightened, and in place? And when they finally are, you wonder if it’s okay? To help alleviate some stress in your parental role, certified car seat technicians at Cars.com reviewed the LATCH system on 2020 vehicles. According to their assessment, the Chevrolet Equinox made the grade.

Available Now: 2020 Chevrolet Equinox

“During the Equinox’s Car Seat Check, out car-seat tech called out the well-labeled tether anchors. If it’s not easy to find, parents and caretakers can overlook this critical anchor that’s used with a forward-facing convertible or combination car seat,” according to Cars.com writer Jennifer Newman.

The car seat techs also praised the roominess of Equinox’s back seat, which easily accommodates “rear-facing car seats or long-legged teens,” adds Newman.

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Photo: Chevrolet

Spacious cabin

The two-row crossover seats five and provides 38.5 inches of headroom, 39.9 inches of legroom, 55.5 inches of shoulder room, and 57.7 inches of hip room in the second row. It boasts a total passenger volume of 103.5 cubic feet.

Fuel-efficient ride

You and parents everywhere will appreciate the fuel economy of the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox, especially if you and your kids are constantly on the go. In the city, the 2020 Equinox earns 26 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway. These ratings will help minimize time-consuming stops at the pump.

High safety standards

The 2020 Chevrolet Equinox, whether equipped with FWD or AWD, earns a 5-Star Overall Safety Rating from the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration. When equipped with specific headlights, the 2020 Equinox is a Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The 2020 Chevrolet Equinox offers a choice of four trim levels — L, LS, LT, and Premier.