No Comments

Chevy and GMC Models Named the Best Off-Road Trucks in 2021

The 2021 Colorado ZR2

Photo: Chevrolet

If you’re an off-roading enthusiast, you know how important it is to have a truck that can keep up with your adventures. To help you choose your next pickup, Kelley Blue Book recently released a list of the 15 Best Off-Road Trucks in 2021, which includes the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 as well as the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4.

Top Features of the Colorado: Learn more about the midsize truck

2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Colorado has four trim options, and Chevrolet designed its ZR2 trim specifically for off-roading. This model features segment-exclusive Multimatic shocks, a factory-installed lift, rock sliders, skid plates, and front and rear electronic locking differentials. The ZR2 Bison model takes things a step further with front winch provisions, rear recovery points, and five hot-stamped boron steel skid plates.

KBB’s Matt Degen said in his review of the ZR2 Bison, “The one time we were close to getting stuck, the ZR2 Bison’s locking diffs worked like off-road magic. Combined with the truck’s low-range 4-wheel-drive, once engaged the locking diffs made short work of the loose dirt to easily extract us.”

2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4

The 2021 Sierra 1500 AT4

Photo: GMC

Similar to the Colorado ZR2, the Sierra 1500 AT4 has lots of features that improve its handling on different terrains. These consist of a factory-installed 2-inch suspension lift, Rancho shock absorbers, vertical red recovery hooks, and available 18-inch mud-terrain Blackwall Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires.

The Sierra 1500 AT4 comes standard with the 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8 engine. However, it also offers the 277-horsepower 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel and 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8. Degen was particularly impressed by this last engine, noting that it makes for smooth rides. He also found the 10-speed automatic transmission to be responsive.

Check Out More of the Sierra’s Features: A comprehensive overview

If you’re considering buying an off-roader that’s not on the 15 Best Off-Road Trucks in 2021 list, KBB says you’ll want to select a model with large tires, off-road suspension, skid plates, a disconnecting front swaybar, locking differentials, and an electric wench for the best experience.