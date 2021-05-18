No Comments

Chevy Expands Discover the Unexpected Fellowship Program

The 2019 class of Discover the Unexpected fellows with a Chevrolet Blazer

Photo: General Motors

Chevrolet and its partner the National Newspaper Publishers Association are growing their Discover the Unexpected fellowship. The automaker will allow the program to virtually double the number of 2021 fellows and provide each with access to an all-new 2022 Bolt EV.

Discover the Unexpected, now in its fifth year, provides financial support and first-class mentorship to students from historically Black colleges and universities. This year’s program offers 10 students the chance to take part in a 10-week virtual summer internship, which runs from June 7 to Aug. 14.

Five fellows will help Chevy develop Bolt content

Chevrolet is directly supporting five of those students, offering up the opportunity to work with the company’s brand-building team. The fellows will work with the team at Carol H. Williams Advertising, Chevy’s marketing agency dedicated to Black customers, to generate content related to the all-new Bolt and General Motors’ overall efforts in electrification.

“Supporting education and opportunities for Black young people is foundational to reducing the health, wealth, and opportunity gaps in our African American communities,” said Carol H. Williams, president and CEO of Carol H. Williams Advertising.

In addition to weekly lectures, networking opportunities, and other virtual components, Discover the Unexpected fellows receive a $10,000 Chevrolet scholarship and a $5,000 stipend. Since its creation in 2016, the program has awarded almost $500,000 in financial assistance to students from HBCUs across America.

The other five students in the program will work with NNPA. They’ll be placed at news organizations across America, where they’ll create digital and social media content.

General Motors has partnered with the NNPA for more than five decades. NNPA President and CEO Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. calls his organization the trusted voice of Black America. Chavis lauded Chevrolet for its “outstanding commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The application process for the 2021 fellowship closed on Monday.

