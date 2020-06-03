No Comments

Chevy Malibu Sales Increase in Q1 2020

Photo: Chevrolet

It’s no secret that the first quarter of 2020 was a tough one, in terms of both daily life and automotive sales. But the trusty Chevy Malibu was one of a few vehicles that saw an increase in sales during this period, unlike its competitors in its segment. Here’s a look at its sales numbers, and what makes this sedan outshine the competition.

Sales figures and market share

Photo: Chevrolet

In the first quarter of 2020, Malibu sales were up by about 3 percent, or 1,086 vehicles. In 2019, the bowtie brand moved 34,197 units during Q1, but Q1 2020 saw 35,283 sales. But how does this stack up against the competition? Well, the Malibu was the only sedan to see an increase in sales during this period. This put it among the top five models in the midsize sedan segment, surpassing its Kia, Mazda, Hyundai, and Subaru rivals.

About the 2020 Chevy Malibu

2020 Chevy Malibu

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2020 Chevy Malibu traces its roots back to 1964. Though the nameplate is a classic, this modern midsize sedan boasts tons of modern connectivity, infotainment, and safety technology. It comes equipped with a six-speaker audio system, an 8-inch touch screen infotainment system, and a Rear Seat Reminder to help keep your littlest passengers safe. You can also opt for a wireless smartphone charging station, a Bose premium sound system, and built-in navigation capabilities.

For the 2020 model year, the Malibu offers two new exterior colors, Stone Gray and Black Cherry. You can also opt for the new Midnight Edition package gives your sedan a set of 19-inch black aluminum wheels, a blacked-out grille, and exclusive black badging.

Under the hood, it comes standard with a 1.5-liter turbocharged dynamo that offers 160 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. It’s also remarkably efficient, earning up to 36 mpg on the highway. But if you’re looking for some more kick, upgrade to the 2.0-liter mill that churns out 250 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque.

