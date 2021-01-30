No Comments

Chevy Models Make Best Diesel Pickup Trucks List for 2021

The 2021 Colorado

Photo: Chevrolet

U.S. News & World Report recently released its list of “The 11 Best Diesel Pickup Trucks of 2021.” Three Chevy trucks landed on the list for offering lots of torque and high towing capacities.

The Best Updates for the 2021 Chevrolet Lineup: The latest changes to its trucks and SUVs

2021 Colorado

The 2021 Colorado

Photo: Chevrolet

The Colorado had minor updates for the 2021 model year in order to improve its exterior styling and remove the Base trim. U.S. News appreciates the truck’s Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System which has carried over from the previous year. This system has a 7-inch touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The Colorado has an available Duramax 2.8-liter Turbo-Diesel four-cylinder engine that delivers 181 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. With this engine, the truck can tow up to 7,700 pounds, which is the highest towing capacity available for the model.

2021 Silverado 1500

The 2021 Silverado 1500

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Silverado 1500 now offers the new Multi-Flex Tailgate, which has six functions for loading and unloading cargo. It also has new available trailering technologies, like the Trailer Length Indicator and Jack-Knife Alert.

The truck’s available Duramax 3.0-liter Turbo-Diesel produces 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. This engine increased its tow rating by 1,900 from the previous model year so that the maximum capacity is now 9,500 pounds.

2021 Silverado HD

The 2021 Silverado 3500HD

Photo: Chevrolet

Just like the Silverado 1500, the Silverado HD had added new trailering technologies to heighten awareness on the road. The heavy-duty truck also comes with new special edition options, including the Z71 Sport Edition and Midnight Edition.

Paired with the Allison 10-speed automatic transmission, the truck’s Duramax 6.6-liter Turbo-Diesel V8 reaches 445 horsepower and 910 lb-ft of torque. And, the engine gives the Silverado HD a best-in-class maximum tow rating of 36,000 pounds.

The Latest Technologies: Features on the new Chevrolet trucks

With their new technologies and improved trailering capabilities, these Chevrolet trucks were able to take three of the coveted spots on U.S. News’ 2021 list of top diesel pickup trucks.