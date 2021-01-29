No Comments

Chevy Models Named Best Choices for a Used First Car in 2021

The Chevy Tahoe LS

Photo: General Motors

U.S. News & World Report created a list of the “15 Best Choices for a Used First Car in 2021.” After comparing used cars by price, cost of ownership, reliability, and other factors, the editors named two Chevrolet models to the list.

Reasons To Buy Used Over New: Benefits of used Chevy models

2013 Chevy Volt

The Chevy Volt

Photo: General Motors

The 2013 Chevy Volt earned a spot on the list, thanks, in part, to its solid safety and reliability ratings. This now discontinued model comes with several connectivity features as well, like Bluetooth audio streaming, a 7-inch touch screen, and two USB ports for charging your phone.

As a plug-in hybrid model, the Volt also gets decent fuel economy ratings. In full hybrid mode, it reaches 35 mpg in the city and 40 mpg on the highway. When running solely on electricity, it makes zero emissions and has a driving range of up to 38 miles. On average, U.S. News estimates that you can now purchase the car for $10,082.

2010 Chevy Tahoe

The Chevy Tahoe RST

Photo: Chevrolet

If you want a used first car for driving the whole family. U.S. News recommends the 2010 Chevy Tahoe. This full-size SUV seats up to nine people in its three rows, and it fits up to 108.9 cubic feet of cargo when you remove the third-row seats. It can also tow a maximum of 8,500 pounds when properly equipped.

The Tahoe comes standard with the OnStar telematics system and has great reliability ratings. You can also add a rearview camera, tri-zone climate control, and Bluetooth to the SUV. And, prices for the SUV range from $11,562 to $18,458 on average.

Check Out the Current Tahoe: The best features of the SUV

According to U.S. News, each Chevy model is a budget-friendly pick for a used first car in 2021. While the Volt has been discontinued, the Tahoe is all-new for the 2021 model year, and you can learn more about this SUV in our model overview.