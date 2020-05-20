No Comments

Chevy Offers 4 New Packages to Customize Your 2021 Camaro

Photo: Chevrolet

If you’re looking to put your personal spin on a new sports car, the 2021 Camaro just might be the vehicle for you. The new model’s order guide details a quartet of new appearance packages for this all-American classic: the Wild Cherry Design Package, the Black Accent Exterior Package, the Red Accent Exterior Package, and the Satin Black Front Splitter/Side Package. Here’s a glimpse into what each package offers.

Four stylish options

2020 Camaro LT1

Photo: Chevrolet

Wild Cherry Design Package: Take a walk on the wild side with the Wild Cherry Tintcoat exterior color, available with this design package. There are actually two variants of this package: Wild Cherry Design Package 1 and Wild Cherry Design Package 2. The first version includes black metallic hash mark stripes, unique badging, Camaro-branded premium carpeted floor mats, and 20-inch wheels with black star center caps. If you opt for the second package, your Camaro will be decked out with everything from the first package, and a few additional features. It comes with a black fuel door, black sueded kneepads, and your choice of a black, black metallic, or silver stripe.

Satin Black Front Splitter/Side Rockers Package: Class up your Camaro with Satin Black rocker moldings and a matching front fascia extension. This cosmetic package is offered on all trim levels aside from the ZL1.

Black Accent Exterior Package: This package contains everything included in the Satin Black Front Splitter/Side Rockers Package, along with a set of 20-inch five-split-spoke Satin Black wheels. You can only choose this package if you’ve already selected the RS package. That said, the Black Accent Exterior Package is available every model, excluding the ZL1.

Red Accent Exterior Package: Add a bold burst of color to your Camaro with a Satin Black hood stripe and an accompanying Red Hot hash mark. Your Camaro will also stand out from the crowd with a black lower grille that sports Red Hot inserts. Unlike the other packages, there are a few more restrictions on this one — you can’t pair it with certain exterior colors, including Riverside Blue Metallic, Crush, Shock, or Wild Cherry. It’s also exclusive to the 1LT, 2LT and 3LT trim levels.

What other packages would you like to see on the Camaro? Do you want old favorites, like the Shock and Steel Special Edition, to make a comeback? Let us know in the comment below!