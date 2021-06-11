No Comments

Chevy Releases Championship Edition Corvette Stingray

2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition

Photo: Chevrolet

To celebrate the 2020 winning season of the Corvette Racing team, Chevrolet introduced the 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition. The special model offers a new spoiler and exterior color and features a limited run of 1,000 models in left-hand drive markets.

“Racing has been part of the Corvette’s DNA from nearly the beginning,” said Laura Klauser, General Motors Sports Car Program manager. “Both the Corvette Stingray and C8.R have seen tremendous success capitalizing on the benefits of a mid-engine platform – and we’re just getting started.”

The 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition blends notable elements from the 3LT trim when equipped with the Z51 Performance Package into its design. Corvette Racing-themed graphics packages further customize the special edition model.

Depending on the market, the Championship Edition 2022 Corvette Stingray offers signature exterior features including yellow brake calipers, black side rockers, splash guards, high-wing spoiler in Carbon Flash, Carbon Flash-colored mirrors, and distinct wheels that boast a Black Trident design and black lug nuts. The center caps of the wheels feature a “Jake” logo.

The 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition is not the only thing new regarding the Corvette Stingray model. The 2022 Corvette Stingray lineup gives you a choice of three new exterior colors, a low-profile rear spoiler, as well as borrows the Z51 model front splitter to outfit the lineup.

Inside the 2022 Stingray, you will have no trouble securing two sets of golf clubs in the spacious trunk, and you will relish the available upgraded direct injection fuel system of the Stingray LT2. The trim’s 6.2-liter V8 generates 490 horsepower. When equipped with the available performance exhaust system, that rating increases to 495 horsepower.

The visualizer on Chevrolet.com lets you get a closer look at the 2022 Corvette Stingray. You can reserve your model starting July 1, at your local Chevrolet dealer. The 2022 Corvette Stingray has a starting MSRP of $62,195.