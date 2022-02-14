No Comments

Chevy Silverado EV Meets “Sopranos” in Nostalgia-Charged Super Bowl Ad

Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler (Meadow Soprano) drives the Silverado EV in a Super Bowl ad

Photo: Chevrolet

If your favorite pop-culture phenomenon hasn’t yet been revived and recycled in an attempt to sell you something, it’s probably only a matter of time. The latest example: One of last night’s Super Bowl commercials was a reshot version of the iconic opening credits sequence from The Sopranos — complete with a starring role for the new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup.

Titled “New Generation,” the ad spot kicks off with the instantly recognizable electronic groove and squalling harmonica sample of Alabama 3’s song, “Woke Up This Morning.” This time, though, instead of following the late James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano as he drives his Chevy Suburban out of the Lincoln Tunnel and through the New Jersey suburbs, viewers are along for the ride with the mobster’s daughter, Meadow, in her Silverado EV (she’s driving the RST trim).

Played by Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Meadow ends her journey by street-parking next to a charging station across the street from a restaurant. Sopranos fans will note that she doesn’t have to parallel-park — a maneuver she was none too good at in the show’s notorious finale. After connecting her truck to the charger, Meadow happily greets and embraces her brother, A.J., who’s played by Robert Iler.

The ad was created with the involvement of Sopranos creator David Chase, along with Phil Abraham, who directed photography for the original sequence. Not surprisingly, though, its tone is pretty far removed from the television show itself, which was famed for its complex characterizations, colorful dialogue, sudden violence, and haunting storylines.

Ultimately, the ad’s Sopranos theme is aimed at sparking interest in the Silverado EV, which will boast an estimated 400 miles of driving range when it goes on sale next year. As the commercial unfolds, it shows off key highlights like the truck’s available 17-inch infotainment screen and 11-inch driver display, fixed glass roof, 24-inch wheels, and Four Wheel Steer capabilities.

The Sopranos isn’t the only pop culture icon that General Motors mined for nostalgia last night. Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers movies showed up in Super Bowl ads, too, raising his pinkie to his lips while hatching nefarious schemes and pondering the range and longevity of GM’s Ultium EVs.