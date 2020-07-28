No Comments

Chevy Silverado Requires Easy Maintenance

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Photo: Chevrolet

The well-equipped Chevrolet Silverado has earned legions of fans for decades. With a responsive powertrain, impressive capability, and trustworthy reliability, the Chevy Silverado is a truck for the ages. Not that it needs more praise, the Chevy Silverado also excels at being easy to maintain and repair, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Because no matter how awesome a car is, even the Chevy Silverado, maintenance checks and repairs escape no vehicle. For as long as you own it, a vehicle that is easy to maintain and repair saves you money and time at the service department.

One of the reasons the Silverado earned a spot on the pub’s list of the 10 Easy Cars to Maintain and Repair is due to the Silverado’s longevity.

“The models aren’t fully redesigned as often as many vehicles, so there tends to be plenty of repair parts available, along with a strong knowledge base about each generation of the trucks,” writes U.S. News & World Report writers John M. Vincent and James MacPherson.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado

Photo: Chevrolet

With no shortage of Chevrolet Silverado models on the road, there is a large pool of mechanics who are well versed in how Silverado models work.

The roominess of the engine compartments makes maintenance checks and repairs simpler, too. And, thanks to the less complex inner workings of older Silverado models, drivers with a do-it-yourself spirit and automotive knowledge could tackle some repairs and maintenance checks at home. For drivers who prefer to outsource more complicated work on the Silverado could trust mechanics to do the work right.

2019 Chevy Silverado High Country

The Silverado’s easy-to-repair DNA can be found in the Chevrolet Suburban and Chevrolet Tahoe, add Vincent and MacPherson. These full-size SUVs, which are ideal for large families on the go and for drivers who demand comfort and capability from their vehicles, have similar powertrains under the hood as the Silverado.

The Chevy Silverado delivers the capability and power you need for work as well as an easy-to-handle maintenance and repair reputation.