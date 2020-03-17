No Comments

Chevy Suburban RST Makes Family Travel Cool Says US News

2020 Chevrolet Suburban RST

Photo: Chevrolet

The options for a family-friendly hauler have multiplied over the years. Instead of one option — the minivan — drivers have many “cooler” vehicles to choose from that prioritize comfortable cabins, advanced safety systems, and modern connectivity tech. If you’re looking for a vehicle to cater to your family’s needs, consider the 2020 Chevrolet Suburban RST. The editors at U.S. News & World Report named it to its list of the 23 Coolest Family Cars.

Available Now: 2020 Chevrolet Suburban

For a large family, the 2020 Chevy Suburban RST is a perfect choice as it comfortably accommodates nine occupants and delivers a best-in-class rating for cargo room. Ample space for people and gear means your family never has to pack light for road trips.

“The coolest version of the Suburban is the RST Edition. Chevy gives this trim 22-inch black wheels, a black sport grille, black emblems and badging, and other blacked-out body accents,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Bryan Siwik.

You can have the LT or the Premier trim equipped with the RST Edition. The powertrain is a 6.2-liter V8 paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. It generates 420 horsepower.

“This powertrain delivers swift acceleration and makes this big SUV a force to be reckoned with on the open highway,” Siwik adds.

2020 Chevy Suburban features

The 2020 Chevy Suburban delivers a maximum cargo space of 121.7 cubic feet. It earns an EPA-estimated fuel efficiency rating of 14 mpg in the city and 23 mpg on the highway.

A maximum of 14 available charging locations helps keep your passengers’ compatible devices working well. You’re never disconnected thanks to the Chevrolet Infotainment System. The user-friendly interface is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. You can seamlessly sync your smartphone to access your favorite contacts, playlists, and apps on the go. Your passengers will relish their time on the road if you opt for the available Rear-Seat Blu-ray®/DVD Entertainment System.