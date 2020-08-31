Chevy Tahoe and Traverse Rival Minivan Accommodations
If your family is growing in size or you already have a large brood who are feeling cramped in your current ride, you might be thinking about adding a minivan into your life. Just because you need more cabin and cargo space does not mean a minivan is your only option, though. The Chevrolet Tahoe and Chevrolet Traverse are two of the Best Three-Row SUVs to Buy If You Don’t Want a Minivan, according to U.S. News & World Report.
Available Now: 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
The 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe excels on the pub’s list for its reliability, earning an overall USN score of 8.0/10.
“You won’t be left unexpectedly on the side of the road in the 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe, which earned a perfect predicted reliability rating — the best of all three-row SUVs,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Jules Rogers.
The Chevrolet Tahoe, which J.D. Power named as the Most Dependable Large SUV in its 2020 study, seats up to nine and boasts a maximum cargo space of 94.7 cubic feet.
The Chevrolet Traverse gets kudos from U.S. News for its cabin technology, It also earned a U.S. News overall score of 8.0/10.
“Not many minivans come standard with a Wi-Fi hot spot and packed with easy-to-use tech features and controls,” according to Rogers.
To help your rear passengers content on the journey, opt for the available rear-seat entertainment system. Other available features include a Bose sound system with 10 speakers that floods the cabin with high-quality sound.
The Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System features a 7-inch touch screen and simple smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. You’ll find USB ports in each row and a wireless charging pad. Bluetooth audio streaming increases your entertainment options.
Available Now: 2020 Chevrolet Traverse
The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse will be available as a 2022 model next year.
