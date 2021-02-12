No Comments

Chevy Tahoe Named to Autotrader’s Best New Cars for 2021

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

Photo: Chevrolet

If you are in the market for a 2021 model, you might want to take a closer look at the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe. According to the expert judging panel at Autotrader, it is one of the Best New Cars for 2021.

Available Now: 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

To get in front of the judges, vehicles had to be a car, truck, or SUV with a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price below $75,000. Vehicles had to earn a 4.0 out of 5.0 based on Autotrader’s established scale. The panel also limited the list to include a maximum of two from a brand, all of which had to be available at dealerships six to eight months from when they put out their list of winners on February 8.

“The Chevy Tahoe has long been a favorite family rig of suburbia and its 2021 redesign makes it better than ever,” according to Autotrader.

The judges were particularly impressed with the modernized four-wheel independent suspension.

“This not only provides a comfier ride but yields more interior space for passengers and cargo. That’s just the beginning; the new Tahoe also has a whole new look inside and out and an appealing range of engines including a diesel,” adds Autotrader.

In addition to an improved suspension, the Chevrolet Tahoe is bigger and better than ever for 2021, with a maximum cargo space of 122.9 cubic feet of cargo space. It offers a choice of three engines each paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission, including the available 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management that generates 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The standard 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management nets 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. The Duramax 3.0-liter turbo-diesel engine puts out 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Tahoe offers a choice of five trim levels: LS, LT, RST, Premier, and High Country.