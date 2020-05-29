No Comments

Chevy Teams with Costco for Exclusive Auto Incentive

Vehicles like the 2020 Chevy Silverado just got a lot more accessible for Costco members…

Photo: Chevrolet

Costco and Chevrolet are certainly no strangers to teaming up. Previous partnerships have seen a number of effective incentive programs over the years, all of which have been mutually beneficial for the companies. Since first coming together in 2011, they have provided drivers with enticing discounts and rewarding benefits. Now, a new partnership between Chevy and the Costco Auto Program is seeing the launch of a new exclusive auto incentive for customers to get excited about.

Costco and Chevy’s new exclusive auto incentive

On May 27, 2020, the Costco Auto Program and Chevrolet announced their intention to join forces for an exclusive auto incentive program. This opportunity comes in response to the recent high demand for trucks and SUVs. It will be called the Chevrolet Limited-Time Special, and is to feature three different Chevy models that have been proven to be popular among Costco members. These vehicles include the Chevrolet Silverado, Tahoe, and Suburban. The Silverado in particular is a big hit among Costco customers. It has remained the most requested and purchased pickup truck in the Costco Auto Program for the last nine years. The Tahoe is currently the most requested SUV of 2020’s first quarter, with the Suburban not too far behind.

Eligible Costco members who purchase or lease any of the available vehicles can combine a $1,000 Costco member-only incentive with other qualifying Chevrolet incentives. “Chevrolet is pleased to provide Costco members such an exclusive discount,” said Bob Krapes, Chevrolet Director of Truck and SUV Marketing, in a recent statement. “Savvy members know a good deal when they see one, and the Silverado, Tahoe and Suburban are the perfect vehicles to haul goods home even on the largest of shopping trips.”

This exclusive auto incentive program will run until June 30 of 2020. If you’re a Costco member and are looking for a new truck or SUV, this may be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.