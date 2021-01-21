No Comments

Chevy Teases Steering Wheel of the 2022 Bolt EUV

Photo: Chevrolet

At the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show, Chevrolet gave us our first peek at the Super Cruise-integrated steering wheel inside the 2022 Bolt EUV. When the model arrives, it’ll be the first Chevy to boast this hands-free driving technology. Here’s a look at what we know so far about this upcoming model.

All about the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV

This sleek steering wheel is among the first glimpses we’ve gotten of the upcoming Bolt EUV. Eagle-eyed viewers will note something interesting about what’s on the Bolt’s instrument display. Check out the maximum range in the top-left corner of the display — it’s showing a maximum range of 277 miles. That’s 18 more miles of range than the 2021 Bolt had to offer.

Much like the 2021 Bolt EV, the 2022 will be built upon GM’s second-generation Battery Electric Vehicle architecture. The two models will boast the same electric motor. The current Bolt combines this motor with a 66-kWh lithium-ion battery, which works together with the aforementioned motor to deliver 200 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque.

While the 2022 Bolt EUV will share the same architecture as its smaller sibling, the new model will also have its share of differences. Among those revealed so far, it’s been seen to have its own signature exterior lighting, along with the previously mentioned exclusive Super Cruise technology. This driver-assist tech tool enables hands-free operation on select highways. On top of that, the EUV will be a whole segment-size larger than the EV we’ve come to know and love. GM Authority speculates that the new model with sport a higher ground clearance and black plastic cladding, while also being eight inches longer than the Bolt EV. That translates to additional cargo and passenger space. Since the Bolt EV offers a surprisingly spacious 56.6 cubic feet of maximum cargo room, the larger EUV will offer something north of that figure.

The Bolt and CES go way back to the model’s debut. The 2017 Bolt was first revealed at CES 2016, and since then the mass-market EV has continued to be a popular pick for drivers seeking a long-range EV with ample cargo space.

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is slated to be revealed in February, then enter production this summer.