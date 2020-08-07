No Comments

Chevy to Host Online Celebration for Car Lovers

Chevy fans rejoice! An online event kicks off next week

Photo: Chevrolet

Back in June, Chevrolet’s Woodward Dream Cruise — an annual gathering of enthusiasts who drive their vehicles through Michigan — was canceled. Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 and social distancing, the cruise became the latest automotive event to be dropped from the 2020 calendar. The cruise was to have taken place this month, but thankfully for car fans, Chevy has a replacement event in the works: a week-long online celebration.

Chevy’s online celebration is coming

In lieu of gathering in person, Chevy plans to use their social media pages to bring people together in a safer way. In a statement, Chevy announced that they are “reimagining summer car cruising through a week-long virtual festival – Cruisin’ the USA in your Chevrolet – that celebrates more than a century of the brand’s automotive history. Hosted on Chevy’s social media channels from August 10-16, the event is designed to take viewers back in time to experience the brand’s rich heritage of innovation, design and passion.”

“Cruisin’ the USA in your Chevrolet” will see a variety of topics covered over its seven-day duration. The first day of the event, August 10, will focus on “The Origins and Innovations of Chevrolet” by releasing archival videos “showcasing Chevy’s memorable feats” and 109 years of growth. The remainder of the week will cover topics like iconic Chevy designs, Chevy trucks, Team Chevy, Chevy’s heritage, racing history, and more.

Each day of the event will also feature analysis and commentary from Chevy experts and historians. Chevy promises that these special guests will give participants “in-depth looks at some of the brand’s most iconic vehicles… and [they will] even share their own custom Chevy builds.”

If you’re a fan of Chevy, this is an online celebration you won’t want to miss. You can join in the fun next week by following Chevy on Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.