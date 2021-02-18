No Comments

Chevy Trailblazer Makes List of 10 Coolest Cars Under $20,000

2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Photo: Chevrolet

The cool factor might be hard to define. You either have it or you don’t, and according to the editors at Kelley Blue Book, the Chevy Trailblazer definitely has it, all at an affordable price. The small SUV made the pub’s list of the 10 Coolest Cars Under $20,000 for 2021.

Available Now: 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Although they cannot exactly quantify the cool quotient, the KBB editors considered certain factors when comprising this year’s top 10. They balanced style, capability, versatility, fun tech, and affordability.

Landing in the fourth spot, the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer earned props for its affordable price tag. It has a starting MSRP of $19,000. However, it is not just the budget-friendly sticker that won over KBB.

“It’s an appealing option for people who want SUV versatility at a good price. It comes standard with advanced safety and a peppy engine,” according to KBB writer Allyson Harwood.

Spacious cabin

The 2021 Trailblazer seats five and features an athletic design. It offers plenty of cargo space when you are on your own. Fold down the rear seats to reveal a maximum of 54.4 cubic feet of space. It can even accommodate a maximum cargo length of 8.5 cubic feet when you fold down the front passenger seat.

Peppy powertrain options

Another appealing feature of the 2021 Trailblazer is its powertrain lineup. You have two options to choose from, each delivering substantial EPA-estimated fuel efficiency ratings. With the available 1.3-liter engine, an FWD-equipped 2021 Trailblazer earns 33 mpg on the highway.

Advanced safety tech

The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer offers a long list of standard and available safety technologies and systems. The suite of driver-assist technologies, Chevy Safety Assist, includes tech such as Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Automatic Emergency Braking. Under proper conditions, these systems monitor potential dangers and engage the brakes when necessary.

Modern Connections: Understanding the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System