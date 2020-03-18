No Comments

Chevy Traverse Gets Refresh for 2021

2021 Chevrolet Traverse Premier

Photo: Chevrolet

The well-equipped Chevy Traverse will sport a refresh for 2021. Available later this year, the 2021 Chevy Traverse will feature an updated design, increased standard safety systems, and cargo space that’s at the top of its class.

Exterior design

Based on the look of the 2021 Suburban and Tahoe, the 2021 Traverse’s front and rear fascias are redesigned. LED taillamps and LED headlamps are standard on the 2021 Traverse. In addition, you’ll have the choice of four new wheel options and the look of a new grille.

“The new Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban has received an overwhelmingly positive response from consumers,” said Holt Ware, exterior design director for Chevrolet. “The new design of the 2021 Traverse gains this new commanding appearance and presence we know Traverse owners will appreciate.”

Interior updates

You’ll have more seating options in the 2021 Traverse. Smartphone integration is simple with available wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new 8-inch diagonal driver information center is easy to read. USB ports in every row will help your passengers keep their compatible devices at full capacity.

Standard safety systems

Chevy has always prioritized safety tech in its vehicles. Following in the tracks of the 2021 Equinox and Trailblazer, the 2021 Traverse will expand its suite of advanced driver-assist technologies. Now standard are:

Automatic Emergency Braking

Front Pedestrian Braking

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Forward Collision Alert

IntelliBeam auto high beams

Following Distance Indicator

For great confidence behind the wheel, opt for available systems such as Adaptive Cruise Control – Advanced and the new Safety Alert Seat.

2021 Chevrolet Traverse High Country

Photo: Chevrolet

2021 Chevrolet Traverse High Country

Photo: Chevrolet

2021 Chevrolet Traverse Premier

Photo: Chevrolet

“With this refreshed Traverse, Chevy will have one of the freshest SUV lineups in the market,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing boss.

Powertrain

There isn’t any change to the Traverse’s powertrain for 2021. You’ll still earn a peppy performance from the 3.6-liter V6 engine and GM nine-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain generates 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. The 2021 Traverse comes standard with front-wheel drive and is available with all-wheel drive.