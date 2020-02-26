No Comments

Chevy Traverse Takes Top Spot on US News’ List of the 13 Most Comfy SUVs in 2020

2020 Chevrolet Traverse High Country

If you’re planning to invest in an SUV, you’re most likely a road warrior, a daily commuter and a road-trip taker. For all these journeys and for the ones in-between, you generally need an SUV that boasts a well-appointed, spacious cabin. Specifically, you need the 2020 Chevy Traverse, which earned the top spot on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 13 Most Comfortable SUVs in 2020.

Available Now: 2020 Chevrolet Traverse

The 2020 Traverse snagged the number one spot on the list with a USN Interior Score of 8.9/10 and was praised for its design and family-friendly features.

“The Traverse excels thanks to its abundant passenger space, massive cargo area, pleasant ride, and good fuel economy. It seats up to eight people in three rows, though its third row should be reserved for children,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Steven Loveday.

2020 Chevrolet Traverse Red Line

2020 Chevrolet Traverse High Country

2020 Chevy Traverse interior features

Hidden storage and 10 cupholders, Smart Slide® Seating, and the available hands-free power liftgate help you organize the cabin, allow your third-row passengers to access their seats with minimal fuss, and give you a helping hand when you need it most.

2020 Chevy Traverse power

Powering this well-equipped midsize SUV is a 3.6-liter V6 engine paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain is rated at 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. When properly equipped, the 2020 Traverse can tow a maximum weight of 5,000 pounds, ideal for when you need to tow your boat or other road-trip toys or haul project materials or equipment.

2020 Chevy Traverse connectivity

A comfortable ride means a well-connected ride. The 2020 Traverse delivers modern connectivity tech via the user-friendly Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, which features smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and available built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot. USB ports in every row help your passengers keep their compatible devices at a full charge.

2020 Chevy Traverse driver-assist tech

Every driver could use help on the road, and the 2020 Traverse offers it through a suite of available driver-assist technologies. Designed to warn you of imminent threats and reveal hidden dangers, available tech such as Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Automatic Emergency Braking helps safeguard your journeys.

Road Trip Prep: Are your tires ready for an adventure?