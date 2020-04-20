No Comments

China Gives Car Buyers Cash to Help Revive Auto Sales

The coronavirus pandemic has definitely hit the global auto market hard — especially in China. The country saw a 42 percent drop in car sales during the first quarter of 2020 compared to last year. Here’s a brief overview of the current sales slump and what China is doing to help boost the auto industry.

Somber stats

The auto industry plays a crucial role in China's economy. More than 40 million people in the country rely on the sector for jobs, either directly or indirectly. https://t.co/EbU9PLTECr — CNN Business (@CNNBusiness) April 19, 2020

Per CNN, China has usually sold more than 6 million new vehicles around this time of year. Right now, it’s total auto sales figure equates to approximately 3.7 million. In February, car sales plunged 79 percent with a sales total of just 310,000 vehicles. Though March sales rose significantly, with 1.43 million units sold, the country’s auto industry is still vulnerable.

Incentives to help boost car sales

To this end, China has started giving cash to consumers who are purchasing a new vehicle. Beijing extending subsidies and tax breaks for another two years and apply to new electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

In addition, at least a dozen cities or provinces are also implementing incentives, primarily in the form of cash subsidies. Some regions are even giving consumers as much as $1,400 to put toward their new car.

Early signs of growth

“Car boom begins in China, with a wave of new electric cars about to roll out.” https://t.co/v53hi7cXQA via @electrekco — FullyChargedDanCaesar🦠🔫 (@FullyChargedDan) April 13, 2020

Though China definitely has a long road ahead of it as it tries to revive the auto market, some new stats indicate nascent growth. According to Bloomberg, weekly car sales in the country rose for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown. And the China Passenger Car Association is confident that the overall vehicle market will match last year’s level by the end of this month.

We’ll have to wait a bit longer to see the full impact the incentives have on increasing Chinese car sales. But these incentives combined with automakers’ new, longer-range EV models give consumers attractive reasons to purchase an eco-friendly vehicle. This, in turn, should help feed the country’s gradually-recovering auto sales figures as 2020 continues to play out.

