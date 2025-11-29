China Launches Solid-State EV Battery Production, Aims for Double the Range

The production line is designed to deliver 60+ Ah solid-state cells—enough capacity for full-sized electric vehicles—bringing China ahead in a field long dominated by prototypes and small-scale tests. The line is already rolling out vehicle-grade batteries, a milestone no other major automaker has reached so far.

While other companies like Toyota, BYD, and CATL are developing similar technologies, GAC is currently the only one with a confirmed operational facility. The batteries are not yet in mass production, but the line can produce functional units for small-scale vehicle testing expected to begin in 2026.

A New Phase for EV Battery Technology

At the core of GAC’s breakthrough is the shift to solid-state chemistry. Traditional lithium-ion batteries rely on liquid electrolytes, which pose safety risks and limit performance. In contrast, solid-state cells use solid electrolytes, allowing for improved thermal stability, faster charging, and higher energy density.

GAC’s batteries reportedly achieve an areal capacity of 7.7 mAh/cm², a significant advancement compared to the 5 mAh/cm² seen in most liquid-electrolyte cells. According to Interesting Engineering, this is a key metric for energy storage per unit area and is among the most difficult manufacturing challenges in solid-state development. The achievement suggests that GAC’s solid electrolyte interface is stable and that its electrode manufacturing process can support commercial-scale thicknesses without material failure.

These solid-state batteries are expected to offer nearly double the energy density of current EV batteries. That could mean a vehicle with a typical 500 km range today might go up to 1,000 km using the same battery size. While the company hasn’t released commercial models yet, it positions GAC among the few capable of industrially producing solid-state EV cells.

New Manufacturing Method Boosts Efficiency

GAC has also introduced a new battery production process that streamlines traditional manufacturing steps. As reported by Supercar Blondie, the company developed a method that combines slurry mixing, coating, and rolling into a single continuous operation. This approach reduces both production time and resource consumption.

The innovation is more than a technical upgrade—it simplifies a complicated chain of steps that typically require separate machinery and quality controls. This not only accelerates production but may also lower long-term manufacturing costs, making solid-state batteries more commercially viable.

The batteries produced on this line already meet the minimum specifications for EV integration, marking a significant step forward. With fewer individual cells needed per battery pack and higher per-cell energy, the technology could improve both vehicle weight distribution and overall efficiency.

Early Lead in a Global Race

The pilot line is not yet set up for mass production, but its existence shifts the conversation about where real progress is happening. GAC’s facility places China in the early industrialization phase of solid-state EV batteries—something competitors in the US, Japan, and South Korea are still working toward.

Vehicle trials with these batteries are scheduled to begin in 2026, with larger-scale production expected between 2027 and 2030. GAC’s timeline depends on several external factors, including market adoption, supply chain readiness for solid electrolytes, and eventual cost reductions. Still, the creation of this pilot line indicates a readiness to move beyond experimental stages.