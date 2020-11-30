No Comments

Festive and Fun Ideas for Christmas Car Decorating

Now that the food holiday with a problematic origin is over, Christmastime is here! But if you’re me, it actually began at exactly 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 1. (ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ No matter when you start enjoying the most wonderful time of the year, you might be struggling with how to bring the holiday spirit with you wherever you go. Yes, I’m talking about decorating your car for Christmas (or Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa, or whatever you celebrate). If you’re not sure where to start, check out the ideas below!

Magnets (How do they work?)

If you want to celebrate Christmas with that classic bumper sticker flare without the undesirable bumper-sticker-removal hassle, you can buy vehicle magnets that spread more than enough cheer without all of that peeling. Check out sites like Etsy or Redbubble for a vast array of holiday magnets. Or, if you want to get crafty, buy some stickers and magnet paper to make your own! All you have to do is cut around the sticker once it’s on the magnet sheet and your custom magnet is ready to go.

Dress it up

Why save those tacky sweaters for a virtual party over Zoom or for your poor dog in an attempt at a cute holiday photo? Spread the love to your car by putting as much décor on it as possible — safely, of course. Instead of a standard tree air freshener, hang a sparkly bauble or a dreidel from your rearview mirror. Put some small wrapped gifts in the back window or wrap up the spoiler in a bow! The options are endless, as long as you follow safety protocols.

Turn it into a candy cane

Back in 2010, “Pogo” Dave Clayman put a red-and-white-striped 1991 Toyota Camry LE on eBay with a “Buy It Now” price of $1.7 million, which it (shockingly) failed to meet. But rather than trying to track down Dave and spending that much dough on the candy cane Camry, why not get a custom wrap instead? Depending on how festive you want to get, you may still need to spend a hefty amount on your sweet ride. But just think about how much cheer you’ll be spreading as you cruise the streets!

Throw a wreath on it and be done

Perhaps you’re the underachiever that everybody loves to root for or you’re just strapped for time but still love the holidays. In any regard, nothing says “At least I tried” more than a plain wreath hanging from the grille of your car. Don’t go overboard with a gigantic wreath if you’ve got a sedan or coupe, though. Many stores sell smaller options that’ll fit perfectly on the front end of your ride.

Have any unique car decorating ideas of your own that you’d like to share? Drop us a comment and let us know!