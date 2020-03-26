No Comments

Chrysler and No Kid Hungry Work to End Child Hunger

No Kid Hungry campaign

Photo: FCA

Chrysler and No Kid Hungry are expanding their partnership to help end child hunger in the U.S. After first partnering in 2018, Chrysler has decided to continue providing meals for children in need during 2020.

Goals of the partnership

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Photo: FCA

No Kid Hungry first began back in 2010, and in that short time, the national campaign has given over 1 billion meals to children. In doing so, it managed to reduce childhood hunger in the U.S. by one-third. Chrysler wants to contribute to this great cause and will donate through June 30, 2020.

Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America, said, “As a brand that is focused on making life easier for families, we at Chrysler want to continue to help those in need and make it easier for families to help others. So with each Pacifica sold, we’ll help No Kid Hungry provide up to 500 meals to kids in need with the goal of providing up to 10 million meals.”

In the U.S., one out of every seven children deals with hunger. The partnership between Chrysler and No Kid Hungry can help feed children, which can, in turn, allow them to better focus and learn in school.

How Chrysler is helping families

2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Photo: FCA

In addition to assisting children, Chrysler is also making it easier for families to afford the Chrysler Pacifica. Chrysler Pacifica Family Pricing enables all customers to receive discounts on the popular minivan.

When you purchase a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica, you can receive a family discount and zero-percent financing for a total of 60 months. For a limited time, gasoline-powered Pacifica models are even available with no payments for up to 90 days.

If you purchase the efficient Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, you are also eligible to receive a $7,500 tax credit. However, no matter which trim of the 2020 minivan you select, you will get a discount, and Chrysler will provide children with meals.