Dodge Speed Week to See Three Major Reveals

We may see more of this beast at Dodge Speed Week

Photo: Dodge/YouTube

This August, Dodge makes its first appearance at the annual Woodward Dream Cruise since 2019. And it’s looking to load the deck with some big reveals in the days prior at an event called Dodge Speed Week.

Dodge Speed Week kicks off on Aug. 12 and runs all the way through the start of Woodward Dream Cruise on Aug. 20. The likely highlight of the weeklong event is a trio of product reveals taking place from Aug. 15-17.

“There’s no better place to unveil a new performance direction for the Dodge brand than right on Woodward Avenue in metro Detroit, with tens of thousands of our closest fans and friends,” said Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis.

Dodge will make “current muscle announcements” on Aug. 15, which could include new special editions for the Challenger and Charger. Kuniskis confirmed in 2021 that the Hellcat models would end after 2023, so Dodge could have big plans to send those off with a bang.

On Aug. 16, Dodge will make a “gateway muscle announcement.” This should be the reveal of the Dodge Hornet crossover, which Kuniskis confirmed back in April. The Hornet should ride on the same platform as the Alfa Romeo Tonale and will likely share its turbo-four and plug-in hybrid powertrain options.

Perhaps the most exciting of the three reveals comes on Aug. 17, when Dodge makes a “future muscle announcement.” This could be the reveal of Dodge’s Fratzog-branded electric muscle car concept, which will pave the path to a production model in 2024.

Dodge plans to drop the Challenger and Charger by 2024 and will go fully electrified thereafter. There hasn’t been any word on the status of the Durango, but production is currently slated to run through 2024.