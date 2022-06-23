No Comments

Chrysler Pacifica Picks Up Third Straight Best Family Car Award from Parents

Millennial moms: Oh yeah, this is a fancy one

Photo: Stellantis

The Chrysler Pacifica has earned the Parents Best Family Car 2022 award for Best Luxury Minivan, marking three straight years that the Pacifica takes home one of the magazine’s top honors. Parents targets busy, millennial moms searching for a reliable vehicle for their families, and the latest win confirms that millennials are not killing the minivan industry, but Chrysler is killing it in the minivan game.

Pacifica so luxurious ‘you might forget it’s a minivan’

Parents’ panel of esteemed experts note that the Pacifica earns its spot as the most luxurious minivan thanks in no small part to its upper-echelon Pinnacle. In her write-up of The Best Family Cars of 2022, Scotty Reiss says that the interior of the Pacifica Pinnacle is of such a high level of quality that “you might forget it’s a minivan.”

Caramel-colored goodness (and yes, those are bolster pillows)

Photo: Stellantis

There’s good reason that Chrysler claims the title of most luxurious interior in its class for the Pacifica Pinnacle. It offers up gorgeous caramel-colored seating trimmed in quilted Nappa leather, Berber carpet, and a suede headliner in addition to bolster pillows for the second-row seats. Yes, it comes with pillows.

But for all the luxurious fixings that Chrysler offers, the Pacifica is still a minivan at heart, and that means it’s incredibly functional and family-friendly. The Pacifica Pinnacle gets an Ultra Console with built-in wireless charging and a USB-C port, and options like Stow ‘n Go with available in-floor bins ensure there are a ton of storage options to go around.

Reiss also points out advantages the Chrysler Pacifica has over its competition, including its class-exclusive plug-in hybrid powertrain option and a sunroof that spans all three rows. There’s plenty more that’s unmentioned, like the FamCAM, rear-seat entertainment with Amazon Fire TV built-in, and standard active noise cancellation, all of which make the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica a sure thing for Parents Best Luxury Minivan.